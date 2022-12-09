Arctic Monkeys to play Singapore as part of Asia tour in 2023

Arctic Monkeys have announced a concert in Singapore as part of an Asia tour in 2023.

The band will perform in the Southeast Asian city-state for the first time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 28. Tickets priced from S$108 will go on sale Monday, 12 December at 10am local time from Ticketmaster.

The announcement from promoter Lushington Entertainments indicates that this show is part of a wider Asia tour in 2023.

lushington_ent

🎸Get ready to rock with the ARCTIC MONKEYS who will perform on 28 February 2023 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets from $108 go on sale from this Monday, 12 December, 10am via https://t.co/0WqtwBMrdm, Hotline +65 3158-8588 and all Singpost outlets. pic.twitter.com/zDE4WvuN4m — Lushington Ent (@Lushington_Ent) December 9, 2022

Advertisement

A potential Manila, Philippines show may be in the works as well, with local promoter Karpos Multimedia teasing an announcement for 5pm local time today. Though the promoter did not name the artist in question, its social media post contains possible allusions to two songs from Arctic Monkeys’ new album ‘The Car’: ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ (with the mirrorball in the image) and ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ (which features the lyric “Now that’s my idea of a good time“).

Now that’s our idea of a good time 🪩

Tomorrow, 5PM. pic.twitter.com/unjHI5QPPm — Karpos Multimedia (@karposmm) December 8, 2022

This Asia tour adds to a heavy slate of touring for Arctic Monkeys next year. The band will fly into Australia and New Zealand at the end of this month and tour there until January, then head to Europe, the UK and Ireland from April through to July. They will then tour North America in September and October. They will headline several festivals along the way, including NOS Alive in Lisbon, Open’er in Poland, and Rock Werchter in Belgium.

Arctic Monkeys released their seventh studio album ‘The Car’ in October. The record received a 5-star review from NME, and two cuts from it – ‘Body Paint’ and ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ – landed on NME’s 50 best songs of 2022 list.