Arctic Monkeys release final extra tickets to London Emirates Stadium shows

Arctic Monkeys have released a final batch of extra tickets for this weekend’s London shows.

Kicking off tonight (June 16), Alex Turner and co. will take to the stage for the first of their three-night residency at the Emirates Stadium in the capital.

The shows are the latest of their ongoing UK stadium tour, which has already seen them perform in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Norwich and Swansea. The previous gigs also included two back-to-back shows at their Sheffield hometown, where they headlined at Hillsborough Park.

Now, the indie icons have announced a final batch of tickets for their upcoming London shows, which were all previously sold out.

Taking place tonight (June 16), Saturday (17) and Sunday (18), the shows make up the longest run of gigs in one venue for the entire tour. They also feature slots from supporting acts The Hives and The Mysterines.

Check out the weather forecast and stage times for the three upcoming gigs here and purchase remaining tickets here.

A show in Dublin’s Marlay Park on Tuesday (June 20) will be the next stop for the indie rockers, before they make their way to this year’s Glastonbury and perform a headline slot on Friday (June 23).

The final stop of the UK tour will take place two days later, with a performance at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Sunday (June 25).

At the first of their Sheffield gigs last week (June 9), the band surprised fans by opening their show with a rare rendition of ‘A Certain Romance’. Taken from their 2006 album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’, the moment marked the first time the song had been played in 10 years.

Elsewhere, at the first show of their ongoing UK leg, the band played a total of 21 songs, including several tracks from their latest LP ‘The Car’, which was released last October.

It also saw them open the gig with a live rendition of ‘Mardy Bum’ — the first time that the original album version of the track had been performed live since 2007. It was last performed live by the band in 2013.