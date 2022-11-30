Arctic Monkeys change venue of 2023 Dublin gig and announce extra tickets

Arctic Monkeys have announced a change of venue for a Dublin gig next year and also made extra tickets available.

The Sheffield band will now play Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 20, 2023 instead of Malahide Castle. Tickets will remain valid.

Additional tickets go on sale this Friday (December 2) at 9am GMT here.

Support for the Dublin show comes from The Hives and The Mysterines.

In other news, earlier this month at their first public show since they released ‘The Car’ in October the Monkeys treated Brazilian fans to the live debut of ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’.

On November 4 the band performed to a crowd of around 18,000 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. They played a total of 21 songs – with four being pulled from ‘The Car’ – in addition to ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ (which kicked off a three-track encore).

The band opened their set with ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, and played ‘Body Paint’ and ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ around the midway point.

Elsewhere in the set, the band played a cumbia redux of ‘Four Out Of Five’ (from 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’), as well as a new arrangement of ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ cut ‘505’, and the first local performance of ‘Do Me A Favour’ since 2012.

‘The Car’ was released on October 21 via Domino, arriving as Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album. Upon its release, fans noticed that ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ seems to sport a reference to an obscure Nintendo DS game.

The album earned a glowing five-star review from NME, where Thomas Smith wrote that it’s “almost overwhelming in terms of its ambition and scope, but provides ample motive to revisit this record over and over again”.