Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Sonic Youth, The Clash, IDLES and The Who are among an all-star list of artists donating rare vinyl to a new charity exhibition.

‘Pressing Matters’, created by Helium London and curated by Pavement Licker, will see artists creating unique pieces of artwork out of rare vinyl and test presses, to be presented at a month-long exhibition and then auctioned off.

The exhibition will be held at 5 Carlos Place in London, the headquarters of MATCHESFASHION, from May 4-29. From May 24-29, the pieces will then be auctioned off on Helium London’s website, with all proceeds going to grassroots charity Music Support, who give mental health support to music industry workers.

Speaking of the new event, Helium London founder and CEO Jennifer McCormick said: “Navigating a world in recovery can be a daunting, overwhelming experience with fear of being judged leading to many folks protecting their sobriety from common knowledge.

“Creating this exhibition has been the most wonderful convergence of my personal and work life in order to champion Music Support. It has brought together phenomenal talent without prejudice and forged new creative relationships all united in breaking down barriers surrounding addiction and mental health.”

See the full list of contributing artists, and the bands whose vinyl they are creating with, below.

Of the exhibition’s charity element, Music Support co-founder Matt Thomas said: “Words can’t express our gratitude to all those who have come together and donated vinyl or time to this incredible project which will enable us to reach and serve more people at this incredibly difficult time for the industry.

“Music Support was created to have a direct, positive impact and 5 years later we continue to provide relevant services, to more people, across a broader section of the music industry, than ever. This couldn’t be a more fitting 5th birthday celebration. Thank you.”

To mark the one year anniversary of the first UK lockdown being announced last March, NME spoke to a number of mental health charities recently about the importance of reaching out for help.

It comes after a recent study found that one in four young people have found themselves “unable to cope” during the pandemic, due to anxiety, “missing out on being young,” and fear about their futures.

For help and advice on mental health: