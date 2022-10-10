Arctic Monkeys confirm 2023 European tour dates with Inhaler

Arctic Monkeys have added European headline dates to their 2023 world tour behind new album ‘The Car’ – see the new dates below and find tickets here.

The band’s seventh album will come out next week (October 21) and they have already confirmed details of a UK stadium tour and North American dates with Fontaines D.C. for next year.

Across late April and early May of 2023, the band will play a number of gigs on the continent, reaching Germany, Norway, Sweden, France and beyond.

The gigs kick off in Austria on April 24, running through until May 9 where they will wrap up the tour with a gig at Paris’ Accor Arena. Support on all gigs will come from Inhaler.

Check out the band’s full 2023 touring schedule below, with new European shows in bold. Tickets go on sale at 10am CEST on Friday, October 14 and you can buy yours here.

APRIL 2023

24 – Tipsarena, Linz

25 – Zenith, Munich

27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

30 – Spektrum, Oslo

MAY 2023

2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

9 – Accor Arena, Paris

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

AUGUST 2023

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis

26 – The Armory, Minneapolis

27 – United Center, Illinois

29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston

30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

2 – Bell Centre, Montreal

3 – TD Garden, Boston

5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia

7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia

8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

15 – Moody Center, Austin

16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

24 – Moda Center, Portland

26 – Chase Center, San Francisco

27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

Ahead of the release of ‘The Car’, the band released their new album’s second single, ‘Body Paint’, last month. The four-piece were also the musical guests on a recent edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US, during which they performed ‘Body Paint’.

Reviewing the new single, NME said: “‘Body Paint’ may conjure up all the stirring emotions from ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ but the riveting track is proof that the band have no issue creating something otherworldly, even when the subject matter is far closer to earth.”