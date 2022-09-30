Tickets for Arctic Monkeys‘ huge 2023 UK and Ireland stadium tour went on sale this morning (September 30) – see reaction below and buy your tickets here.

The returning Sheffield four-piece, whose seventh album ‘The Car’ lands in October, will tour in the UK and Ireland in May and June next year. After pre-sale tickets went on sale yesterday, the band added a second date at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford.

General sale tickets for the whole tour then went on sale at 9am this morning, with many fans sharing their delight after grabbing tickets for the tour, which kicks off at Bristol’s Ashton Gate on May 29.

Others, however, were less fortunate, taking to social media to voice their frustration at long queues and being unable to secure tickets.

See a host of reactions to the Arctic Monkeys ticket sale below.

Arctic Monkeys ticket queue is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/gym3Cbe8Lj — Northern Chorus (@NorthernChorus_) September 30, 2022

Buying Arctic monkeys tickets be like pic.twitter.com/cupXoIULJg — anna hurst (@annahurst09) September 30, 2022

Queuing for Arctic Monkeys tickets is like queuing to see the Queen but without the media coverage and reassurance that you are definitely going to get the result you want at the end — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) September 30, 2022

Me after spending my life savings on Arctic Monkeys tickets and still not been sent my confirmation email pic.twitter.com/s76HvQqQQ8 — Andy (@_AJ_W_) September 30, 2022

Skint but I got Arctic Monkeys tickets pic.twitter.com/fjqn5jNy5V — Eunan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@E19177) September 30, 2022

Arctic Monkeys tickets secured 🤝🏼 and I have lost 10 years off my life from the stress x — 𝒽𝒶𝓎𝓁𝓈 🔮 (@hxylz) September 30, 2022

Arctic monkeys tickets gone pic.twitter.com/p2oKE4SmKt — Kian 🇮🇪 (@crosstheuniverz) September 30, 2022

me @ everyone whos got arctic monkeys tickets rn pic.twitter.com/CrkPMVhPBI — simon (@BleeSimon) September 30, 2022

Lost 10 years of my life from the stress of getting arctic monkeys tickets but the 14 year old in me is actually buzzing 🥳 — Gaby (@gabrielle_xr) September 30, 2022

Feel like pure shit, just want Arctic Monkeys tickets. #arcticmonkeystour pic.twitter.com/C5ZjKqyRt1 — Graham Butler (@GrayMButler) September 30, 2022

You can see Arctic Monkeys’ UK and Ireland tour dates for 2023 below and buy your tickets here.

MAY 2023

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

The ticket sale follows on from the release of the band’s new single ‘Body Paint’, which followed ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ as the second preview of ‘The Car’.

Reviewing the song, NME said: ‘Body Paint’ may conjure up all the stirring emotions from ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ but the riveting track is proof that the band have no issue creating something otherworldly, even when the subject matter is far closer to earth.”

Thursday also saw the band bring ‘Body Paint’ to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band’s Fallon appearance was filmed while the band were in New York to play an intimate “phone-free” concert at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Reviewing that gig, NME wrote: “Despite the earnest desire of some fans and critics for them to lean back into the sounds of their bygone eras, the band is highly skilled at evolving while also paying respect to their roots. Not a soul witnessing these special moments could say any different.”