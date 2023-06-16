Here are the stage times and support acts for Arctic Monkeys’ shows at London’s Emirates Stadium

Arctic Monkeys are set to kick off their three sold-out shows in London this weekend, check out the support acts, stage times and expected weather below.

The shows are the latest on the Sheffield rocker’s ongoing UK stadium tour, and follow their previous stops in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Norwich and Swansea — as well as two of their mammoth homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park.

Now, Alex Turner and co. are set to perform three back-to-back gigs in London’s Emirates Stadium, with the first show kicking off tonight (June 16). The longest run of gigs in one venue for the entire tour, the band will also be taking to the stage on Saturday (17) and Sunday (18).

All three shows remain fully sold out, and those lucky enough to have grabbed tickets can expect to see support slots from the likes of Swedish indie rockers The Hives, and Liverpool-based alt-rock band, The Mysterines.

The stage times at the London Emirates shows are:

Doors Open — 17:30

The Mysterines — 18:40

The Hives — 19:35

Arctic Monkeys — 20:50



(All listed times are subject to change)

Those headed to the London stadium over the next three days can expect some pretty ideal weather for the show too, with sunny and warm conditions predicted for the weekend.

According to Met Office, today (June 16) temperatures are set to reach 26° and lows of 16°, with temperatures remaining in the mid-to-low 20s while Arctic Monkeys take to the stage.

Slightly cloudier conditions are expected for the Saturday and Sunday shows, although temperatures will remain high and are set to peak at 26° on both days. During the headline set, temperatures will remain around 22°, although there is a chance of rain on the latter.

Following their three-night residency in London, the indie heavyweights will also play a show in Dublin’s Marlay Park on Tuesday (June 20), before making their way to this year’s Glastonbury Festival, where they will headline on Friday (June 23).

The final stop of the UK tour will follow two days later, with a performance at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Sunday (June 25).

At the first of their homecoming gigs in Sheffield last week (June 9), the members surprised fans by opening their show with ‘A Certain Romance’ from their 2006 album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’. It was the first time the song had been played since 2013.

Elsewhere in the set, they also broke out fan favourites including ‘Teddy Picker’, ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’ and ‘Mardy Bum’, before closing the show with ‘I Wanna Be Yours’, ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘R U Mine?’.