Arctic Monkeys air fan favourites and classics as they kick off 2023 ‘The Car’ European tour

Arctic Monkeys have kicked off their 2023 ‘The Car’ European tour with a bang, giving one fan favourite track its live debut and performing several tracks live for the first time in years.
The band kicked off their European run of shows last night (April 24) at the TipsArena in Linz, Austria, playing a bevy of stalwarts including ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’, ‘Brianstorm’ and ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’ before surprising fans by performing ‘Suck It And See’ live for the first time since 2014.
After a rousing performance of ‘Suck It And See’, Alex Turner and co. kept the surprising coming, giving ‘Perfect Sense’ off ‘The Car’ its live debut. They then played ‘Star Treatment’ live for the first time on their current tour in support of ‘The Car’, before giving ‘Fluroscent Adolescent’ its first full band performance since 2014.
Watch clips of those performances below.
Arctic Monkeys closed out their show in Austria with a trio of encore tracks – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and ‘R U Mine?’.
Check out their complete setlist from Linz, Austria below.
Arctic Monkeys’ April 24, 2023 setlist at the Linz Arena, Austria is:
- ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’
- ‘Brianstorm’
- ‘Snap Out of It’
- ‘Crying Lightning’
- ‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’
- ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’
- ‘Four Out of Five’
- ‘Arabella’
- ‘Pretty Visitors’
- ‘From the Ritz to the Rubble’
- ‘Suck It and See’ (First time live since 2014)
- ‘Perfect Sense’ (Live debut)
- ‘Star Treatment’ (Tour debut)
- ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ (First full band performance since 2014)
- ‘Do I Wanna Know?’
- ‘505’
- ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ (John Cooper Clarke cover)
- ‘Body Paint’
Encore:
- ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’
- ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’
- ‘R U Mine?’
Following their show in Austria, Arctic Monkeys will perform across Europe before embarking on a a UK stadium tour. The European tour will see them play in Munich, Hamburg, Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin, Oberhausen, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris. Find tickets here.
Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 European and UK tour dates are:
APRIL 2023
25 – Zenith, Munich
27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg
29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
30 – Spektrum, Oslo
MAY 2023
2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen
5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
9 – Accor Arena, Paris
29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry
JUNE 2023
2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 – Emirates Stadium, London
17 – Emirates Stadium, London
18 – Emirates Stadium, London
20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin
25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow