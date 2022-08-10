NewsMusic News

Arctic Monkeys fans react to the band’s first show in over three years

The Sheffield four-piece returned to the live arena in Istanbul last night (August 9)

By Sam Moore
Arctic Monkeys performs during a show as part of the Pal Norte Music Festival 2019 on March 23, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Picture: Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Arctic Monkeys fans have been been voicing their joy over the band’s return after they made their live comeback in Istanbul, Turkey last night (August 9).

The Sheffield four-piece played their first show since April 2019 at the Zorlu Center PSM in the Turkish city last night, with a second gig at the same venue set to take place tonight (August 10).

The Monkeys marked their live return with a career-spanning 21-song setlist which included a number of tracks from ‘AM’, ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ and ‘Humbug’.

The set also featured the band’s first live rendition of the ‘Humbug’ track ‘Potion Approaching’ since 2011, though no new songs were aired during the show.

AM fans across the world were following updates from Istanbul online last night, and you can see a selection of fan reactions to the band’s live return below.

Following tonight’s second Istanbul show, Arctic Monkeys will then play gigs in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and France this month. The band will then headline Reading & Leeds 2022 on August 27-28.

Their upcoming tour schedule for 2022 also includes gigs in Spain, Portugal and Ireland next month, before the band cross the pond for two festival dates in the US ahead of a run of dates in Mexico, South America and Australia.

Arctic Monkeys have yet to announce the follow-up to their May 2018 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. Back in May, drummer Matt Helders hinted that the record will “pick up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”.

