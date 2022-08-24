NewsMusic News

Arctic Monkeys have come “back to earth” on “louder” new album ‘The Car’, says Alex Turner

"You have to follow your instincts," the frontman said in his first interview about the forthcoming record

By Tom Skinner
arctic monkeys
Arctic Monkeys performs during a show as part of the Pal Norte Music Festival 2019 on March 23, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Picture: Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Alex Turner has shared the first details on Arctic Monkeys‘ forthcoming seventh album ‘The Car’, revealing that the band have adopted a “louder” sound this time around.

As announced today (August 24), the Sheffield group will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino (pre-order here). It was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, La Frette in Paris, and RAK Studios in London.

The eagerly-awaited full-length project follows on from 2018’s divisive ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, which featured space-age-inspired lyrics over avant-garde and largely piano-led instrumentals.

Speaking in a new interview with the Big Issue, frontman Turner explained: “On this record [‘The Car’], sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.

“I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”

Turner said that ‘The Car’ “feel[s] like it’s connected” to the time Arctic Monkeys were first starting out in 2002, when they operated together on “pure instinct”.

Arctic Monkeys 2022 press shot
Arctic Monkeys. CREDIT: Zackery Michael

“You have to follow your instincts in the same way you did in the first place,” he explained.

“It’s a response I’ve had to other things we’ve composed. This idea of something sounding ‘cinematic’. I never completely subscribe to it, but it’s louder this time.”

Scottish actor Martin Compston (Line Of Duty) interviewed Turner for the Big Issue at Sziget Festival 2022, where Arctic Monkeys recently performed. Compston hailed ‘The Car’ as “fucking class” and cited the tracks ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ and ‘Hello You’ as highlights.

He said that the former cut boasted “Bond villain overtones”.

the official artwork for Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, 'The Car'
Arctic Monkeys – ‘The Car’ official album artwork. CREDIT: Press

Per a press release, ‘The Car’ “finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

It’ll feature the new track ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which AM debuted during their show at Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland last night (August 23).

Following their current European stint, Arctic Monkeys will make their UK return this weekend at Reading & Leeds 2022. Their tour will also visit North AmericaSouth America and Australia.

In a review of the Monkeys’ aforementioned headline set at Sziget FestivalNME wrote: “They deliver a show giving every corner of their catalogue equal respect, and highlighting what a phenomenally imaginative and uncategorisable band they’ve become.”

