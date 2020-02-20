It looks like Arctic Monkeys could be about to head out on tour – that’s if their drum tech’s recent Instagram post is anything to go by.

The last time Alex Turner and co. toured was in support of their 2018 album, ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. Performing from 2018 through to 2019, their final show was at Estereo Picnic Festival in Bogotá, Colombia on April 7, 2019.

Now, it looks like the band could be gearing up to head out on tour once more if the caption on an Instagram post shared by the band’s drum tech is to be read as a clue.

Sharing a live shot of the band earlier today (February 20), Davey Latter (@strummerteeth) wrote: “Looking forward to more of this with the guys. Can’t wait!!”

When the band wrapped up their final show in 2019, Latter shared a photo on Instagram with other road crew members, writing, “It’s been a great year. 90 shows. Until next time”. In another Instagram story he captioned the band’s setlist with: “90 shows. Farewell. Until next record”.

Flooding the comments section to speculate about today’s post and what it actually means, one fan wrote: “What does this mean Davey?? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN.” Another said: “so do you knows anything we don’t know?” A third commented: “looks like the boys are on their way back.”

Remembering Latter’s previous post referencing the “next record,” some fans were understandably excited. “im gonna fucking die if this means a new album soon,” one commented. Another said: “Bro bro bro new album????”

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have won Album Of The Decade for 2013’s ‘AM’ at the NME Awards 2020.

Crowned as the number one record of the 2010s, NME described the Sheffield indie legends’ fifth album from 2013 as “the soundtrack for countless nights out, hook-ups and comedowns in every town and city of this country”.