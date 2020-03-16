Are Arctic Monkeys planning Sheffield homecoming shows for 2021?

Arctic Monkeys are rumoured to be planning a string of huge shows in Sheffield next year.

Promoters SJM have given notice of a license application for three shows between June 4-6 2021 in the city’s Hillsborough Park – with details of the event being posted on the park gates.

While the notice merely states that the event will feature “the provision of regulated entertainment” and the “provision of live music”, eFestivals claims that the application has been filed directly on the band’s behalf.

This comes after a previous application reportedly on behalf of Arctic Monkeys was submitted and then withdrawn back in 2018. That year, the band were said to have turned down the chance to headline Sheffield’s renowned Tramlines Festival, in favour of playing Hillsborough Park instead.

It remains unclear whether the band have started work on the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, but drummer Matt Helders previously told fans that they won’t have to wait “another five years” until the next record like they did between ‘AM’ and ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

“I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums,” said Helders.

He added: “We’ll talk about what we’ll do next. There’s no real concrete plan at the moment. We’re all enjoying it a lot, we know we want to do some writing at some point but there’s nothing really. We haven’t really talked about it yet.

“I suppose when we’re back together on these last couple of tours we’ll start thinking about that. But yeah, there’s nothing actually planned yet.”

Representatives for Arctic Monkeys have been contacted for comment by NME.

The band concluded touring ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ at Colombia’s Estéreo Picnic in 2019.

Confirming the end of the tour, the band’s drum tech Davey Latter wrote on Instagram: ““It’s been a great year. 90 shows. Until next time”. In another Instagram story he captioned the setlist with “90 shows. Farewell. Until next record”.

Last month, Arctic Monkeys also won Album Of The Decade for 2013’s ‘AM’ at the NME Awards 2020.

Crowned as the number one record of the 2010s, NME described the Sheffield indie legends’ fifth album from 2013 as “the soundtrack for countless nights out, hook-ups and comedowns in every town and city of this country”.