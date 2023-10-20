Arctic Monkeys joined by James Ford and Miles Kane at final night of ‘The Car’ world tour

Arctic Monkeys concluded the final night of their world tour by bringing out James Ford and Miles Kane as special guests.

The moment took place at the band’s gig last night (October 19) at the 3Arena in Dublin, as they played the final night of their global tour, celebrating the release of their latest album, ‘The Car’.

Kicking off the show with ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’ from the latest album, Alex Turner and co. soon broke into renditions of various fan favourites including ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High’, ‘Teddy Picker’, ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ and ‘Arabella’.

However, the main highlight of the show came in the latter half of the 22-song setlist, when the band brought out special guests James Ford and Miles Kane.

The former joined the band for a performance of their track ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, taken from ‘The Car’.

The producer, solo artist and Last Shadow Puppets member also joined Turner during ‘Big Ideas’ and fan favourite track ‘505’ – taken from their 2007 classic album ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’.

For the latter, singer-songwriter and co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets Miles Kane also joined the band for the performance, contributing backing vocals with the AM frontman.

Find footage of the show below, as well as the full setlist.

505 with Miles Kane & James Ford!

505 with Miles Kane & James Ford!

arctic monkeys – perfect sense (final 'the car' show in dublin)

Arctic Monkeys’ Dublin setlist was:

1. ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’ (Featuring string section)

2. ‘Brianstorm’

3. ‘Snap Out of It’

4. ‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’

4. ‘Teddy Picker’

6. ‘Crying Lightning’

7. ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’

8. ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

9. ‘Arabella’

10. ‘Hello You’ (Featuring string section)

11.’ The View From the Afternoon’

12. ‘Knee Socks’

13. ‘Pretty Visitors’

14. ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’

15. ‘There’d Better Be a Mirrorball’ (with James Ford, featuring string section)

16. ‘505’ (with Miles Kane and James Ford, featuring string section)

17. ‘Do I Wanna Know?'(Featuring string section)

18. ‘Body Paint’ (Featuring string section)

19. ;Big Ideas’ (with James Ford, featuring string section)

20. ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’

21. ‘R U Mine?’

22. ‘Perfect Sense’

The show last night marked the band’s third night in Dublin as part of the final stretch of 2023 tour dates. This comes as the band also performed at the 3Arena venue the night prior (October 18) and last Sunday (October 15).

For the first night in Dublin, the band once again made headlines by incorporating a string section into various tracks for the first time.

The addition was introduced on the ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, ‘Body Paint’ and ‘Hello You’ – it also appeared at the remainder of tour dates throughout this past week.

In other Arctic Monkeys news, earlier this year John Cooper Clarke opened the band’s gig in New York with a special performance of ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ to mark the 10th anniversary of ‘AM’.

Elsewhere, Ford revealed that the initial plans for Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘The Car’ would have seen the record be more “outward-facing”, when taking part in the NME series Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!.