Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Gorillaz and more to headline Life Is Beautiful 2022

Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Gorillaz and more are set to headline this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full line-up below.

The three-day fest returns to Vegas’ downtown district between September 16-18 2022. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (March 18) at 10am PT.

Jack Harlow, Calvin Harris, Cage The Elephant, Migos, and Beach House will also be topping the neon city festival’s bill. The massive line-up also promises sets from Charli XCX, Sam Fender, Rico Nasty, Wet Leg, and OutKast‘s Big Boi.

Turn up the volume! The #LifeisBeautiful2022 lineup is finally here. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 18th at 10am PT. Sign up for reminders so you don't miss a thing 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dhjULDh3OL pic.twitter.com/XuZLlIRZ5U — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 15, 2022

Life Is Beautiful took home the prize for Best Festival In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

After taking a year off due to COVID in 2020, the fest made a triumphant return in 2021 with headliners Tame Impala, Green Day and Billie Eilish.

While on stage at last year’s festival, Eilish made news when she debuted three tracks from her album ‘Happier Than Ever’, and told the crowd it felt like “a dream I’ve had many, many times in the last year… I can’t tell you how excited I am to be with you guys and to see all of your beautiful faces.” You can see NME’s photos from Life Is Beautiful 2021 here.