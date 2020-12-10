Arctic Monkeys‘ manager has revealed that the band are currently “working on music”, and had planned to go into the studio this summer before Covid restrictions halted the sessions.

During a conversation with Music Week, Ian McAndrew was asked what Alex Turner and co. had been up to aside from releasing their recent concert album, ‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’.

“They’re working on music,” he replied. “In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release.

“There were recording plans in the summertime that got canned as a result of the travel restrictions.”

Despite the lockdown-related disruptions, the Monkeys’ manager said that 2020 had “also presented an opportunity” to progress with writing new material, which will follow on from the group’s 2018 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

“If you’re literally locked down, you’re going to knuckle down to some work at home, and that’s what’s been going on,” McAndrew explained.

Pressed on whether he has heard any new songs from the Sheffield band, he replied: “When the restrictions permit I do get along to have a listen to what’s going and to check out some new ideas, which is always very exciting.”

However, McAndrew said that no “proper work” had yet begun. “I’m hoping that next year, when the restrictions lift, we’ll be able to get together and get on with it.”

The update comes after Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders was photographed in a recording studio back in October, leading fans to speculate that new music could be on the horizon.

Earlier this year, it was also claimed that Arctic Monkeys were planning a string of homecoming shows for 2021.

Last week, they released their first live album since 2008 – a recording of their 2018 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.