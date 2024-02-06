Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders met Spice Girls’ Mel C at Grammys 2024, said it “makes up for” being “robbed of a Grammy or three”

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has praised Spice Girls singer Mel C after meeting her at the 2024 Grammys – saying it made up for being “robbed of a Grammy or three”.

The Sheffield rock band were up for a trio of awards on the night including Best Alternative Music Album for ‘The Car’, Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Rock Performance, but later lost out to Boygenius and Paramore.

During the ceremony, Helders and his wife, Amanda Blank, bumped into Mel C and hailed the Spice Girl.

The Monkeys drummer posted a picture with her on his wife’s Instagram Stories and said: “I may have been robbed of a Grammy or three but I met sporty spice which makes up for everything and my wife cried when she met her.”

Blank added: “What a gorgeous human inside and out, gave Matt and I nothing but love as we fanned out like crazy people. I am over the moon, beyond it, into the next galaxy!”

Arctic Monkeys have been nominated for a Grammy nine times but have yet to secure any wins. Additionally, Iggy Pop‘s 2016 album ‘Post Pop Depression’, which Helders featured on, was also previously nominated for a Grammy but lost out to David Bowie‘s ‘Blackstar’.

Elsewhere at the Grammys, Phoebe Bridgers took home the most awards on the night picking up three with her Boygenius bandmates – Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album – as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Ghost In The Machine’, her collaboration with SZA.

Killer Mike also walked away with three awards, for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. Shortly after his victories, though, he was arrested for a “misdemeanour”.

Miley Cyrus also won her first two Grammy awards, picking up Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for ‘Flowers’. Elsewhere, Victoria Monét was named Best New Artist, while Taylor Swift made history as she won Album Of The Year for ‘Midnights’.

Swift also dropped a huge bombshell as she collected the award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, announcing that she will release a new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19.