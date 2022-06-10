Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance and Miley Cyrus to headline 2022 Corona Capital festival

Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus and more have been announced on the line-up for this year’s edition of Mexico’s Corona Capital festival.

The festival will run for three days across November 18-20, taking place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race track in Mexico City. The event, which typically features alternative and rock acts, also counts Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Two Door Cinema Club and Liam Gallagher among its 85 acts.

Elsewhere, on the pop front, the festival will welcome Lil Nas X, Remi Wolf and The 1975, while The Kooks, Jamie XX, Foals and IDLES will further represent the UK. Other international acts include Phoebe Bridges, Bob Moses and soft-rock trio Wallows. Read the full lineup below.

The festival has long welcomed artists from across the pond, and this year it will see Australian acts The Jungle Giants, Spacey Jane and G Flip grace the stage. To accommodate its sizeable lineup, this year’s festival marks the first time Corona Capital has added a third day to its itinerary. Tickets are available here.

Launched in 2010, Corona Capital remains one of Latin America’s biggest festivals. It’s previously hosted the likes of The Strokes, Billie Eilish and Tame Impala, the lattermost of whom headlined last year’s edition.

Before headlining the festival, Arctic Monkeys will join fellow line-up entrant Father John Misty for a show in Columbia on November 11. The show will bookend the band’s broader tour across Europe, North and South America and Australia, and adds to their sold-out headline slot at Reading & Leeds this August.