Arctic Monkeys have surpassed one billion views of their video for ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ on YouTube.

Released in June 2013, the single featured on Alex Turner and co’s highly-acclaimed fifth album ‘AM’.

According to Music Week, the Sheffield band reached the one billion milestone – one that fewer than 25 videos have achieved on the site – earlier this month. It’s said that fewer than 12 rock acts have reached the same figure.

At present, the Monkeys have 4.39 million subscribers to their official YouTube channel. The final single and title track from their previous record ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ currently has over 10.8 million hits.

‘Do I Wanna Know’ debuted at Number 11 on the official UK singles chart in 2013 and has sold 1,724,575 copies to date. You can watch the official video above.

Shortly after it was released, the song opened Arctic Monkeys’ headline set at Glastonbury 2013. That performance will air as part of the BBC’s Glastonbury celebration schedule next weekend.

Earlier this year, AM drummer Matt Helders likened performing the group’s older material live to “doing karaoke”. “[It] Feel like a caricature. It doesn’t feel as genuine playing it anymore,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have been rumoured to be making a live return with a huge hometown show next summer. Reports of a show at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park emerged after promoters SJM gave notice of a license application for three shows in June 2021.