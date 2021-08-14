Arctic Monkeys have reportedly recorded a new album in Suffolk

Arctic Monkeys have reportedly been recording a new album in Suffolk.

According to the website of Butley Priory, a venue just two hours from London on the Suffolk coast, the group were recording their next, seventh album there between June and July.

“We’ve had a band staying with us for the last month recording an album,” the post on the venues website began.

“Musicians love the acoustics in the Great Hall and Drawing Room, with their huge vaulted ceilings. Being serenaded while watering and weeding the garden, listening to the double bass, drums and piano wafting out of the open double doors, was pretty nice. Thank you, Arctic Monkeys.”

A further post later appeared on Instagram which you can see below. NME has reached out to representatives of Arctic Monkeys and the venue for comment.

Back in January, Matt Helders revealed that the group were in the “early stages of trying to write a [new] record”.

Speaking on Instagram Live on January 13, the drummer explained that the Sheffield band had been “faced with the obvious obstacles” while working on the follow-up to ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.

“Being separated by the sea is one of them,” Helders said, referring to the travel restrictions that have been imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.