Arctic Monkeys set to headline Lowlands Festival 2022

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as one of the headliners of Lowlands Festival 2022.

The Netherlands festival, which takes place at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, is set to return this year from August 19-21.

Arctic Monkeys lead the 68 new additions to the Lowlands 2022 line-up which have been announced today (February 2).

The bill, which you can view in the below Instagram post, also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Bring Me The Horizon, Aurora, Slowthai, Wet Leg and Yard Act.

Pre-sale tickets for Lowlands 2022 will be available from 11am on Saturday (February 5), and will be open to those who bought tickets for Lowlands in either 2020 or 2021.

Any remaining tickets will then go on sale on February 12 at 11am. You can find out more information about this year’s festival by heading here.

Arctic Monkeys’ latest festival booking has further expanded their summer tour schedule, with a number of gigs in Europe planned as well as a headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Back in November, Monkeys drummer Matt Helders said that the band’s new album is “pretty much” finished and is likely to arrive this year.

Asked by 5 Live Breakfast‘s Rick Edwards if the new album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ – was “ready to go”, Helders replied: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”