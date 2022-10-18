Arctic Monkeys share funky new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’

Arctic Monkeys have shared another track from their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’.
The band have posted ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which the band debuted live earlier this year at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland.
They have also shared a live video of the track, which was directed by Ben Chappell & Zackery Michael and filmed at the band’s recent King’s Theatre show in Brooklyn. You can view it below.
Speaking about the track, frontman Alex Turner told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “The idea of the fight and the band trying to get out of the… Because I feel that there was some discussions to that effect. Not so much the recording I suppose, but the period after where we were mixing and putting it all together and discovering the path through it there.
“You mentioned, there’s the strings on there of course… One of the ideas with that was just to try and… It seems obvious, but everything has its space and takes its turn. I don’t know, it’s not battle between the band and this other sound or something.I think it was important for us to try and get somewhere with that, with the dynamics of that whole situation. And I suppose it’s not just between the strings and the band even, but I think in… I don’t know, we’re having a bit more fun with those types of ideas.”
The track follows recent single ‘Body Paint’ and first album taster ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.
Reviewing their new album ‘The Car’, which was awarded five stars by NME, Thomas Smith wrote: “The band’s spectacular seventh album summarises their story so far: sharp songwriting, relentless innovation and unbreakable teamwork.”
His review added: “Arctic Monkeys stand alone like the abandoned saloon on the rooftop: the last – and greatest – band of their generation still operating at their highest level.”
Last week, the band also added European headline dates to their 2023 world tour. ‘The Car’ will come out this Friday (October 21) and the band have already confirmed details of a UK stadium tour and North American dates with Fontaines D.C. for next year. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.
See the full list of dates below.
APRIL 2023
24 – Tipsarena, Linz
25 – Zenith, Munich
27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg
29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm
30 – Spektrum, Oslo
MAY 2023
2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen
5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
9 – Accor Arena, Paris
29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry
JUNE 2023
2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 – Emirates Stadium, London
17 – Emirates Stadium, London
18 – Emirates Stadium, London
20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin
25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
AUGUST 2023
25 – The Armory, Minneapolis
26 – The Armory, Minneapolis
27 – United Center, Illinois
29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston
30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto
2 – Bell Centre, Montreal
3 – TD Garden, Boston
5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia
7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia
8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York
11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville
15 – Moody Center, Austin
16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver
24 – Moda Center, Portland
26 – Chase Center, San Francisco
27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles
30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles