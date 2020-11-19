Arctic Monkeys share live rendition of ‘505’ from 2018 Royal Albert Hall show

Arctic Monkeys have shared their performance of ‘505’ from their 2018 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Check it out in full below.

The classic rendition of the ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ track comes ahead of the band releasing a recorded version of the Royal Albert Hall show in full next month.

As with the gig itself, all proceeds from the release of the album will go to War Child, as the band explained in a series of tweets announcing the album.

Advertisement

“On June 7, 2018 we played a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall,” they wrote. “All proceeds from that night were donated to War Child in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating & rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.”

The band added: “The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever.

“To enable War Child to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are releasing a live album, recorded on that evening. All proceeds will go direct to the charity.”

Pre-order Arctic Monkeys’ new live album, which comes in a variety of different formats including double heavyweight vinyl, a clear vinyl option, double CD, photobook and more, here.

Advertisement

Last month, rumours of new Arctic Monkeys material began to circulate after drummer Matt Helders was pictured in a recording studio.

Images posted on Instagram by the photographer Andreas Neumann show Helders sitting behind a drum kit in a Los Angeles studio, surrounded by a selection of keyboards and amplifiers.

Neumann offered little context for the photo, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that he also tagged Arctic Monkeys’ Instagram account in the snap – prompting speculation that they could be back in the studio.

Arctic Monkeys’ last album was 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, which NME called “a product of searingly intelligent design” in a four-star review.