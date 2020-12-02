Arctic Monkeys share live rendition of ‘Arabella’ from 2018 Royal Albert Hall show

Arctic Monkeys have posted their thunderous performance of ‘Arabella’ from their 2018 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Check it out in full below.

As with the gig itself, all proceeds from the release of the album will go to the charity War Child.

“On June 7, 2018 we played a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall,” the band explained in a series of tweets announcing the album last month. “All proceeds from that night were donated to War Child in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating & rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.”

‘Arabella’ follows the group’s rendition of ‘505’, which they shared for the first time last month.

In October, rumours of new Arctic Monkeys material began to swirl after drummer Matt Helders was pictured in a recording studio.

Images posted on Instagram by the photographer Andreas Neumann show Helders sat behind a drum kit in a Los Angeles studio surrounded by a selection of keyboards and amplifiers.

While Neumann offered little context for the photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he also tagged Arctic Monkeys’ Instagram account in the snap – prompting speculation that they could be back in the studio.

Arctic Monkeys’ last album was 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, which NME called “a product of searingly intelligent design” in a four-star review.