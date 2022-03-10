Arctic Monkeys to headline Ireland’s Electric Picnic 2022

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Electric Picnic – check out the full line-up below.

Alex Turner and co. will top the bill at the Irish music and arts festival on Sunday, September 4 alongside Tame Impala (September 3) and Dermot Kennedy (2). Tickets go on general sale here tomorrow (March 11) at 9am GMT.

Elsewhere on the line-up for Electric Picnic 2022 are the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Pixies, Little Simz, Fontaines D.C., London Grammar, Glass Animals, The Kooks, Bright Eyes, Girl In Red and Sleaford Mods.

Also appearing across the weekend will be Willow, Gang Of Youths, Khruangbin, Joy Crookes, Rina Sawayama, Perfume Genius and Griff. Organisers promise that “many more” acts will be confirmed over the coming months.

You can check out the Electric Picnic line-up so far in the announcement tweet below.

Arctic Monkeys’ return to Ireland will come after they headline Reading & Leeds 2022 in August. Late last year, the Sheffield band’s drummer Matt Helders revealed that AM’s seventh album was “pretty much” finished.

Since then, the group have announced a string of European headline dates as well as various festival shows including at Sziget Festival, Cala Mijas, Rock En Seine and the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

Speaking about the sound of Arctic Monkeys’ next full-length effort – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ – Helders said last November: “We tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense.

“[Our albums] always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

The Monkeys’ upcoming LP is listed as one of NME‘s 20 albums to get excited about in 2022 – check out the full list here.