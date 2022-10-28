Arctic Monkeys to headline Open’er Festival 2023

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the first headliners of Open’er Festival 2023.

The Sheffield four-piece will top the bill at the Polish festival next year, which will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1, 2023.

Open’er have confirmed this morning (October 28) that Arctic Monkeys will perform at their festival on June 30, 2023, with early bird tickets on sale now from here.

The Open’er news follows on from the band confirming further European festival headline performances at Rock Werchter in Belgium and Bilbao BBK Live 2023 in Spain next summer.

Arctic Monkeys are playing @opener_festival in June 2023. Get tickets here https://t.co/sX1fDCMWLF pic.twitter.com/mRzw7MJI8H — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 28, 2022

Prior to those European festival dates, Arctic Monkeys will head out on a UK and Ireland stadium tour in May 2023. You can see those dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

May 2023

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



June 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner spoke to NME last week for the band’s latest Big Read, in which he discussed their new album ‘The Car’, the reaction to their last record ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ and the enduring popularity of their songs ‘505’ and ‘A Certain Romance’.

Elsewhere in the interview Turner spoke about Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming UK and Ireland stadium tour, saying that the songs on the band’s new album ‘The Car’ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”.

The band look set to miss out on the top spot on the UK Album Chart this week, with Taylor Swift‘s new record ‘Midnights’ outselling ‘The Car’.

Arctic Monkeys will feature in a special edition of Later…With Jools Holland next week that will celebrate their new album.