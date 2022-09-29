Arctic Monkeys to release new single ‘Body Paint’ today

Arctic Monkeys are set to release a new single called ‘Body Paint’ today (September 29).

The song will serve as the second preview of the band’s seventh studio album, ‘The Car’, which comes out on October 21 via Domino (pre-order here). Lead track ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ arrived last month.

Alex Turner and co. debuted ‘Body Paint’ during their intimate show at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York last Thursday (September 22).

Yesterday (September 28), Clara Amfo confirmed on BBC Radio 1 that the single will air as the radio station’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’ at 6pm BST this evening.

AM are also due to appear as the musical guests on today’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they are likely to give ‘Body Paint’ its television debut.

In a five-star review of the Monkeys’ recent New York gig, NME described the imminent new track as a “slow-burning guitar-backed” number, which includes the lines: “So predictable, I know what you’re thinking/ Still a trace of body paint around your legs, your arms, and your face.”

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have announced a UK and Ireland stadium tour for 2023. The stint includes two huge homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield. Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST tomorrow (September 30) – purchase yours here.

During his first interview about ‘The Car’, Alex Turner told the Big Issue that Arctic Monkeys had come “back to earth” on the album following the divisive ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. “On this record, sci-fi is off the table,” he said.