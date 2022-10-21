Arctic Monkeys to stream full New York Kings Theater show online this weekend

Arctic Monkeys will stream their New York Kings Theater concert in full online this Sunday (October 23).

Fans can tune in to watch the show, which was recorded at the Brooklyn venue on September 22, on Sunday at 8pm BST at the video link below.

It comes as the Sheffield indie rockers release their seventh album, ‘The Car’, today (October 21). Read NME‘s five-star review of the record, described as a “swashbuckling, strings-fuelled epic”.

The King’s Theatre concert stream precedes the band performing ‘Body Paint’ from ‘The Car’ on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV at 10pm BST tomorrow (October 22).

NME was at the Kings Theater show last month. In a five-star review of the gig, Erica Campbell wrote:”Despite the earnest desire of some fans and critics for them to lean back into the sounds of their bygone eras, the band is highly skilled at evolving while also paying respect to their roots. Not a soul witnessing these special moments could say any different.”

Meanwhile, NME spoke to the group for this week’s Big Read cover feature. Singer and guitarist Alex Turner commented on the band’s evolution while reflecting on their early days.

“When I think back to earlier times, I feel like we were just running on instinct, creative decisions included,” he said. “I mean, like, first and foremost, we didn’t really know how to play our instruments at the start. But beyond that, I don’t really think that much within the band has changed a great deal; we might know a few more tricks, but we’re still rolling on that very same instinct.”

He made other comments – in light of the Monkeys scrapping their old rule that everything they recorded had to be playable live, opening up unseen possibilities – about ‘The Car’ and how it differs from its predecessor, 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino‘.

“I think that’s the key difference maybe with [‘The Car’] and the last record… perhaps we didn’t quite have a grasp of the dynamics of the bigger, newer sounds we were exploring,” he said.

“But playing together live again certainly helped us to get there, and we developed a better awareness of each other. You find yourself in a different place when you take the songs to a new setting beyond where they were recorded.”

In other news, the Arctic Monkeys have confirmed they’ll headline Rock Werchter 2023, which is noticeably the week after Glastonbury Festival.

The news has the potential to fuel long-standing rumours of Arctic Monkeys headlining next year’s edition of Glastonbury, which will be taking place from June 21-25 at Somerset’s Worthy Farm.