Are Mr Bungle teasing their first UK shows for two decades?

Mr Bungle appear to be teasing their live return to the UK.

The Mike Patton-fronted band has not played in the UK since 2000, having performed their last show in Nottingham before splitting up. The band then reunited almost two decades on, but have not played in the UK since.

Now, it appears that might be changing. The band posted an image of the animal skull in their logo in the colours of the UK flag without a caption, prompting speculation of their live return.

Mr Bungle already have a handful of European shows lined up in June, where they will be performing in Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Patton and Greg Werckman’s label Ipecac Records. They will also be performing at Hellfest in France.

Elsewhere, a former member of the band, Theobald “Theo” Lengyel was arrested earlier this month and later charged on suspicion of the murder of his girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani.

Kamakaokalani went missing in December, having last been seen on December 3 at an outrigger canoe club. According to a report by local ABC affiliate KRCR, the police asserted that foul play was involved, and Lengyel was later identified by authorities as a suspect. Human remains believed to have belonged to Kamakaokalani were found on January 2, leading to his arrest.

Lengyel and Kamakaokalani were previously married, and outlets such as Stereogum report that Lengyel had previously been investigated for domestic violence.

Lengyel was one of the founding members of Mr Bungle and played keyboard and saxophone on their first two Warner Bros. releases – their self-titled 1991 album and 1995’s ‘Disco Volante’ – and remained in the band for about a decade before leaving the line-up under acrimonious circumstances.