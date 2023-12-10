Are Slipknot teasing a self-titled debut anniversary tour?

Slipknot fans think that the band are teasing a tour to celebrate 25 years of their self-titled debut album.

The masked metal icons’ debut, which features hits including ‘Wait And Bleed’, ‘(sic)’, ‘Eyeless’, ‘Spit It Out’ and ‘Surfacing’, propelled the band to stardom at the turn of the century and remains a landmark release in modern metal.

Now, the band are giving fans reason to think a big celebration of the album is coming. Yesterday (December 9), the band shared a video captioned ‘Here Comes The Pain’ to their social media, which shows archive footage of Slipknot playing around the time the self-titled album came out with their original masks. A brief snippet of ‘(sic)’ can be heard before the video flashes into the present day.

The end of the video displays text reading ‘2024’ with a ’25’ written inside it, and points viewers to a website called youcantkillme.com, in reference to the hook from ‘Surfacing’.

Searching youcantkillme.com brings you to an old fashioned looking website with a photo of Slipknot and scrolling text that reveals that UK and European tour dates will be announced soon and the band are “still working” on getting dates sorted for North America.

The tour will be Slipknot’s first time in the UK since their headline performance at this summer’s Download Festival and their first tour in the country since 2020.

However, it will likely take place after March 2024 as frontman Corey Taylor will be embarking on a solo run of shows in North America in February.

It also remains to be seen who will fill the vacant drummer position after Jay Weinberg was unexpectedly fired last month after almost a decade with Slipknot. Taylor recently shut down speculation that Jeramie Kling, a former drummer for Venom Inc, would be joining the band.

“To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him. Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list,” he wrote on X/Twitter. Taylor’s confirmation comes with the emphatic conclusion in direct response to Kling’s “666” hashtag, with the Slipknot frontman writing “he’s not 666”.