Are The Rolling Stones teasing a 2020 US tour?

The Rolling Stones are teasing they will hit the road again, amid speculation that a full US tour will be announced in the coming days.

Posting on Instagram, the rock legends shared a cartoon of their iconic lips logo being projected into the night sky, alongside the caption: “Feeling restless”.

While the vague post prompted plenty of speculation among fans, a variety of US publications are reporting that a Stateside tour will be announced at some point this week.

As ABC News points out, their lips logo has been spotted on sidewalks in downtown Tampa, Florida, as well as Buffalo, Cleveland, Charlotte and other major US cities.

According to Triblive.com, other cities rumoured to be on the list of American tour dates includes San Diego, St. Louis, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

Apparently Rolling Stones have been doing these teasers all over the U.S. for next tour dates … Minneapolis, Tampa, Austin … subtle! https://t.co/2RmDo87G1C — Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) February 3, 2020

They previously toured the US in 2019, but were forced to reschedule a string of dates after frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. Jagger went under the knife in March last year to replace a faulty heart valve, before resuming the tour at Chicago’s Soldier Field in June.

Last month, a collection of rare and unpublished Rolling Stones recordings were published to YouTube last week and then mysteriously removed within hours.

Shortly before midnight on December 31, YouTube account 69RSTRAX posted a collection of 75 rare Rolling Stones recordings including studio out-takes and live performances to its YouTube account, with no commentary or explanation. Hours later, on January 1, the account made all of the videos private.

In a recent interview, guitarist Ronnie Wood also said that the Stones are “indestructible” after multiple members survived health scares.