The Rolling Stones announce ‘No Filter’ 2020 North American tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a new ‘No Filter’ North American tour for summer 2020.

The band teased the announcement earlier this week with an Instagram post which displayed their famous lips logo being projected onto the night sky along with the caption “feeling restless”.

The Stones have today (February 6) confirmed that they will return to the US and Canada this summer to resume their ‘No Filter’ tour. Tickets for the gigs go on general sale on February 14, and you can watch their tour announcement below.

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸 There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

“Every time we get together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store,” the band remark in the video. “Let’s open the cage door and let’s get at it.”

May

8 SDCCU Stadium SAN DIEGO, CA

12 BC Place VANCOUVER, BC

16 U.S. Bank Stadium MINNEAPOLIS, MN

20 Nissan Stadium NASHVILLE, TN

24 Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, TX

29 Cotton Bowl Stadium DALLAS, TX

June

6 New Era Field BUFFALO, NY

10 Ford Field DETROIT, MI

14 Cardinal Stadium LOUISVILLE, KY

19 FirstEnergy Stadium CLEVELAND, OH

23 Heinz Field PITTSBURGH, PA

27 The Dome at America’s Center ST. LOUIS, MO

July

1 Bank of America Stadium CHARLOTTE, NC

5 Raymond James Stadium TAMPA, FL

9 Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA

The Stones previously toured the US in 2019, but were forced to reschedule a string of dates after frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.

Jagger went under the knife in March last year to replace a faulty heart valve, before resuming the tour at Chicago’s Soldier Field in June.

Last month, a collection of rare and unpublished Rolling Stones recordings were published to YouTube last week and then mysteriously removed within hours.

In a recent interview, guitarist Ronnie Wood also said that the Stones are “indestructible” after multiple members survived health scares.