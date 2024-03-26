Arenas across the UK, Europe and North America are teasing a Twenty One Pilots world tour

Arenas across the world have teased that a huge new Twenty One Pilots tour is upcoming.

Today (March 26), the social media accounts of several huge arenas have been simultaneously sharing billboards and screens that feature a silhouette image of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.

In the UK, arenas that shared the image included London’s The O2, the AO Arena in Manchester and the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Venues in Europe and North America also shared the teaser images.

You can check out some of the posts here:

Earlier this month, the band revealed that they were in the process of filming music videos for every song on their new album.

The Columbus duo’s sixth LP, ‘Clancy’ – which is also the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Scaled and Icy’ – will drop on May 17 via Fueled By Ramen.

They had been teasing their new era over the last month, with fans noticing that across their digital platforms, all of the artwork for previous albums now featured strips of red tape covering all the eyes on each cover.

They went on to share details of the new LP by sharing the lead single ‘Overcompensate‘, and before confirming that they will be releasing accompanying music videos for every song on the album.

Joseph shared the news on social media, revealing that the two have already finished work on eight of the music videos, and have seven more in the pipeline.

While the album is only set to feature 13 tracks, the musician confirmed that the two extra videos come from them re-shooting one that was already finished, and that one of the songs will have “two versions”.

In other Twenty One Pilots news, Shania Twain spoke to NME last year and opened up about her experience working with Joseph, after he joined her for the track ‘The Hardest Stone’ – taken from her sixth album ‘Queen of Me’.

“I am such a huge fan of his,” she said. “I was very happy and very lucky to get his time to do it. And he did a fabulous job, I’m very proud of him as an artist and I’m very proud of the job he did on ‘The Hardest Stone’, [it’s] one of my favourites on the album.”