Aretha Franklin’s will found under sofa cushions

Another two wills were stored in a locked cabinet

Aretha Franklin’s will has been discovered wedged under sofa cushions.

Franklin’s niece Sabrina Owens found the documents and filed them in court on Monday (May 20), the Associated Press writes.

It was widely reported last year that Fraklin had left no will.

Two handwritten wills from 2010 have been found in a locked cabinet, and another dated 2014 was found in a notebook underneath some couch cushions. The validity of the documents will be examined at a hearing set for June 12.

A breakdown of the wills by The Detroit Free Press shows that Franklin’s 2014 document requests that her son Kecalf Franklin serve as the estate’s personal representative. That role is currently held by Owens.

The publication describes Franklin’s wishes as “sometimes contradictory” – read the full breakdown here.

In other news, Detroit’s Chene Park was officially renamed Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre last week in tribute to the late, legendary soul singer who died in August 2018 aged 76.

An exhibition celebrating Franklin’s life was also held in the singer’s hometown of Detroit. The collection featured photos and video displays that spanned her career, including a vinyl copy of the singer’s first-ever recording – 1956’s ‘Never Grow Old’.