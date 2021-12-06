Ari Lennox addresses her arrest in Amsterdam: “It’s painful what I went through”

Ari Lennox has opened up on her recent arrest in Amsterdam, which she’s claimed was over her reaction to an incident of racial profiling, calling the experience “painful” and saying she’s “not OK”.

Late last month, Lennox shared on social media that she was being arrested at Amsterdam airport. Reuters later reported that Dutch military police arrested Lennox for disturbing public order, after she allegedly accused KLM Royal Dutch Airlines staff of racial discrimination.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” Lennox wrote on Twitter at the time, before saying: “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

On November 30, Lennox’s manager, Justin LaMotte, said that the singer was safe and appreciative of the support she was receiving.

Lennox has now opened up about the experience, confirming that she’s “safe” and thanking her fans for their “prayers and love”. She then went on to say that her “only regret” was her “reaction to the racism and discrimination [she] experienced.”

She also claimed that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines “never cared” to hear her side of the story: “I would like to explain what happened to me, but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from [the] jump. It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through. I’m not ok.”

In a statement given to Reuters, military police spokesperson Robert van Kapel said that Lennox was “full of emotions” and “wouldn’t calm down.”

“That’s why she had to be taken into custody,” he said.

The report added that Lennox was being held because police were investigating claims of reported threats made by Lennox, both before and during her arrest.

Lennox has yet to respond to the claims made by police.

In a statement following the incident, a KLM spokesperson told The Guardian, “There was an altercation … about seeing her identification.

“The lady did not show the correct document. When the employee confronted her, she drew the wrong conclusions.”

The spokesperson also said that Lennox’s management apologised to the airline on her behalf.

In the days since the ordeal, Lennox has appeared on Khalid‘s latest mixtape ‘Scenic Drive’, which was released on Friday (December 3).