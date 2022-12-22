Ari Lennox says her ‘Age/Sex/Location’ tour will be her last

Ari Lennox has shocked fans by announcing that her upcoming ‘Age/Sex/Location’ tour will be her final run on the road.
The singer will perform across North America between January and March, kicking off at Las Vegas’ House Of Blues on January 26.
However, the dates will be fans’ last chance to see Lennox on tour. “Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she tweeted earlier today (December 22). “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!”
She continued to apologise to fans in Europe, but confirmed she would not be bringing the tour to the continent “due to reasons out of my control”.
Age Sex Location will be my last tour ❤️ I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! 😘 Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays 🙏🏾See you soon Vegas!
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 22, 2022
Since the announcement, fans have been responding to Lennox’s tweet lamenting the fact that many shows on the tour have already sold out, and supporting her decision to quit touring. “Take your time love,” one fan tweeted. “This is your life and your happiness. I’m very grateful to see you in Silver Spring! Hopefully we continue to get some amazing music A/S/L on repeat!!”
Take your time love ❤️ This is your life and your happiness 🫶🏾. I’m very grateful to see you in Silver Spring! Hopefully we continue to get some amazing music 💯💜🤞🏾 A/S/L on repeat!! ❤️❤️❤️
— kiki (@Queenkiki444) December 22, 2022
“Last tour? I’m about to write a letter to the company because girl what the hell,” wrote another, while another tweeted: “Do not do this to me Courtney [Lennox’s real name], not after these tickets just sold out.”
Last tour? I’m about to write a letter to the company because girl what the hell
— Youngnvibrant (@youngnvibrant) December 22, 2022
do not do this to me Courtney, not after these tickets just sold out
— Sydney 🦋 (@ayeeitsydney_) December 22, 2022
While some shows on the tour have already sold out, any remaining tickets can be purchased here. Lennox will play the following shows:
January 2023
26 – Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues
28 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
29 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues
February 2023
2 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
4 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
5 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
7 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
9 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
11 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
14 – Denver, CO, Summit
16 – San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theatre
17 – Dallas, TX, House Of Blues
19 – Houston, TX, House Of Blues
21 – Austin, TX, Emo’s Austin
22 – New Orleans, LA, The Fillmore
24 – Orlando, FL, House Of Blues
26 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
27 – Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore
March 2023
2 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
4 – Wallingford, CT, Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
5 – Boston, MA, House Of Blues
7 – Toronto, ON, History
8 – Chicago, IL, House Of Blues
10 – Chicago, IL, House Of Blues
14 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore
16 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
17 – Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues
18 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
21 – New York, NY, Terminal 5
22 – New York, NY, Terminal 5
25 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
26 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
28 – Washington D.C., Howard Theatre
29 – Washington D.C., Howard Theatre
Lennox released her second album ‘Age/Sex/Location’ in September via J. Cole’s Dreamville record label. It featured guest appearances from the likes of Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye, as well as the singles ‘Hoodie’ and ‘Pressure’.