Ari Lennox says her ‘Age/Sex/Location’ tour will be her last

Ari Lennox has shocked fans by announcing that her upcoming ‘Age/Sex/Location’ tour will be her final run on the road.

The singer will perform across North America between January and March, kicking off at Las Vegas’ House Of Blues on January 26.

However, the dates will be fans’ last chance to see Lennox on tour. “Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she tweeted earlier today (December 22). “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!”

She continued to apologise to fans in Europe, but confirmed she would not be bringing the tour to the continent “due to reasons out of my control”.

Age Sex Location will be my last tour ❤️ I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! 😘 Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays 🙏🏾See you soon Vegas! — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 22, 2022

Since the announcement, fans have been responding to Lennox’s tweet lamenting the fact that many shows on the tour have already sold out, and supporting her decision to quit touring. “Take your time love,” one fan tweeted. “This is your life and your happiness. I’m very grateful to see you in Silver Spring! Hopefully we continue to get some amazing music A/S/L on repeat!!”

Take your time love ❤️ This is your life and your happiness 🫶🏾. I’m very grateful to see you in Silver Spring! Hopefully we continue to get some amazing music 💯💜🤞🏾 A/S/L on repeat!! ❤️❤️❤️ — kiki (@Queenkiki444) December 22, 2022

“Last tour? I’m about to write a letter to the company because girl what the hell,” wrote another, while another tweeted: “Do not do this to me Courtney [Lennox’s real name], not after these tickets just sold out.”

Last tour? I’m about to write a letter to the company because girl what the hell — Youngnvibrant (@youngnvibrant) December 22, 2022

do not do this to me Courtney, not after these tickets just sold out — Sydney 🦋 (@ayeeitsydney_) December 22, 2022

While some shows on the tour have already sold out, any remaining tickets can be purchased here. Lennox will play the following shows:

January 2023

26 – Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues

28 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

29 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues

February 2023

2 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

4 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

5 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

7 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

9 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

11 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

14 – Denver, CO, Summit

16 – San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theatre

17 – Dallas, TX, House Of Blues

19 – Houston, TX, House Of Blues

21 – Austin, TX, Emo’s Austin

22 – New Orleans, LA, The Fillmore

24 – Orlando, FL, House Of Blues

26 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

27 – Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore

March 2023

2 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

4 – Wallingford, CT, Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

5 – Boston, MA, House Of Blues

7 – Toronto, ON, History

8 – Chicago, IL, House Of Blues

10 – Chicago, IL, House Of Blues

14 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

16 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore

17 – Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues

18 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

21 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

22 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

25 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

26 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

28 – Washington D.C., Howard Theatre

29 – Washington D.C., Howard Theatre

Lennox released her second album ‘Age/Sex/Location’ in September via J. Cole’s Dreamville record label. It featured guest appearances from the likes of Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye, as well as the singles ‘Hoodie’ and ‘Pressure’.