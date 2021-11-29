Ari Lennox says she has been arrested for “reacting to a woman racially profiling me”

Ari Lennox says that she has been arrested at Amsterdam airport, after allegedly being racially profiled by a member of staff.

The 30-year old R&B singer, real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, shared a series of tweets this morning (November 29), discussing the situation. It has since been reported by Reuters that Dutch military police arrested Lennox for disturbing public order.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” Lennox wrote on Twitter this morning, adding: “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

“They’re arresting me,” Lennox said in a further tweet later on, before adding: “I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.”

They’re arresting me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

In a statement given to Reuters, military police spokesperson Robert van Kapel said: “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

The report added that the ‘Shea Butter Baby’ star was being held because police are currently investigating claims of reported threats made by Lennox before and during her arrest, and it was not certain how long she might remain in custody.

NME has reached out to representatives for Ari Lennox for comment. This is a developing story.