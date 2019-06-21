Ariana Grande adds more dates to her ‘Sweetener’ world tour

The pop star extends the North American leg of her world tour

Ariana Grande has added a new batch of dates to her ongoing ‘Sweetener’ world tour.

Yesterday, the pop star announced 19 additional arena shows in North America. This new tour leg will begin in Nassau, New York on November 9 and end in Los Angeles, California on December 21. Pre-sale for these dates will begin next Wednesday (June 26). See the poster below for the new dates:

Grande’s tour is named after her 2018 record, ‘Sweetener’, which was swiftly followed up by ‘thank u, next’ this February. She kicked off the mammoth tour in New York in March, and headlined Coachella a month later with a triumphant performance that included guest appearances from NSYNC (sans Justin Timberlake) and Justin Bieber.

In August, Grande will kick off the UK/Europe leg of her world tour in London with three nights at The O2. R&B artist Ella Mai will support Grande on that leg.

Ariana Grande’s newly announced tour dates are as follows:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Nassau, NY – Nassau Memorial Coliseum (November 9)

Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (12)

Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena (15)

Lexington, NY – Rupp Arena (17)

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (19)

Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena (22)

Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena (24)

Orlando, FL – Amway Center (25)

Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena (27)

Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum (December 1)

Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena (3)

Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (5)

Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum (7)

Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (9)

Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena (12)

Anaheim, CA – Honda Center (13)

Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena (15)

San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (17)

Los Angeles, CA – The Forum (21)