Ariana Grande announces ‘34+35’ remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande will release a new remix of ‘34+35’ featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion tonight (January 14), the pop star has announced.

The news follows Grande teasing a new version of the track yesterday (January 13) with a video clip that showed the silhouettes of three women on a cartoon TV screen.

The middle figure represented Grande herself, while the two people flanking her had question marks over their heads.

Now, the singer has revealed the mystery women are Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. She shared an illustration of the trio on her Twitter page earlier today, captioning it: “tonight @dojacat @theestallion @arianagrande”. See the tweets below.

Doja previously hinted that she had teamed up with Grande and Megan. On her own Twitter account earlier this month (January 5), she drew her followers’ attention to the then-eight people she was following.

“Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn 😉 Guess why,” she wrote. The list included Grande and Megan, as well as French Montana, Young Thug, The Weeknd, SZA, A$AP Ferg and Saweetie.

The original version of ’34+35’ featured on Grande’s latest album ‘Positions’. In a three-star review of the record, NME said of the track: “On the raunchily titled ’34+35′ (you do the maths), she begins: “If I put it quite plainly / Just give me them babies”. In case that demand was too understated, she later asks: “Can you stay up all night? / Fuck me ’til the daylight”.

A video was released for the single in November, which saw the pop star play both a scientist and an android that she brought to life.