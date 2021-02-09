Ariana Grande announces release date for ‘Positions’ deluxe edition

Ariana Grande has announced that the deluxe edition of ‘Positions’ will arrive later this month.

The pop star teased the expanded version of her latest album last Tuesday (February 2), posting a scratched out tracklist that appeared to show four new songs. “happy February,” she wrote as the caption.

Taking to Twitter today (February 9), Grande confirmed that ‘Postitions Deluxe’ will come out next Friday (February 19). It will follow the video for her Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion-featuring ’34 + 35′ remix, which will land this Friday (February 12).

You can see the announcement post below:

Further details on the new edition of ‘Positions’ have not yet been revealed. Last week, SZA shut down rumours that she could appear on one of the collection’s new songs. “Lol I wish but nah,” she wrote in response to a theory linking her to track 15.

Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion teased the’34 + 35′ remix visuals last Friday, each sharing images from the shoot via their respective social media accounts. “Thee cuties,” Megan captioned her Instagram upload.

Ariana Grande released the original version of ‘Positions’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’, back in October 2020. NME wrote in a review: “As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”