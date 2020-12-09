Ariana Grande has announced a new concert film called ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’.

Set to arrive on Netflix on December 21, the release will capture the pop star’s 2018 ‘Sweetener’ world tour.

“dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u,” Grande wrote on Twitter today (December 9) alongside the film’s official poster. You can see that tweet below.

The announcement comes after the singer teased the project on social media yesterday when she shared a series of black-and-white screenshots from the recorded performance. In a follow-up tweet, she tagged Netflix’s official Twitter account.

🤍@netflix @netflixfilm #excusemeiloveyou pic.twitter.com/8Dl7U5VVXG — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 9, 2020

excuse me, i love you — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2020

“excuse me, i love you,” the streaming platform replied, revealing the upcoming show’s title.

NME attended the Los Angeles leg of the ‘Sweetener’ tour last year, and described the performance as “a big, slick pop show” that “charts the evolution of one of pop’s brightest stars”.

Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album ‘Positions’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’, on October 30. Reviewing the record, NME wrote: “It’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”

Shortly after the arrival of ‘Positions’, a number of fans clocked what they believed to be subtle nods to Mac Miller within the album. Grande dated the late rapper for two years before they split in 2018.

Meanwhile, Grande has joined forces with Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson for a new version of ‘Oh Santa’. The festive collaboration aired as part of a new Apple TV+ Christmas special last week (December 4).