Ariana Grande announces ‘Yours Truly’ 10th anniversary reissue

Ariana Grande has announced a reissue and set of 10th anniversary celebrations for her debut album ‘Yours Truly’.

The reissue will land next week (August 25) as a digital deluxe album on streaming services.

The singer will also take part in two Q&A sessions on August 25 and 28, with a set of live performances also set to take place across the week after its release.

Advertisement

On August 30, the celebrations will wrap up with another live performance as well as the premiere of “some behind the scenes stuff we found.”

Speaking of her debut album, Grande said: “This was such a healing and special project to do.”

Last month, Grande shared a video of her singing Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Padam Padam’ in celebration of London Pride.

She took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of her lip-syncing and dancing along to the Minogue track with the caption, “Happy London Pride! I Love Youuuuu.”

The 30-year-old also shouted out Minogue, writing, “@kylieminogue you’re perfect.” The message came decorated with Pride flags, noting that ‘Padam Padam’ has become a huge hit among the LGBTQIA+ community.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the singer opened up about fans’ “concerns” about her body, urging them to be kinder to others.

The singer took to TikTok to address long-running discussions about her appearance. “I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she said as subtitles in the video read. “You’ve been talking about it for a decade or longer so I’d like to join in this time.”

“I think we could be, I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, nonsense – we just should really work towards not doing that as much.”