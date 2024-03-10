Ariana Grande asks fans to stop sending hate to people they believe ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is about

Ariana Grande has requested fans refrain from sending hate to the people in her life they believe she wrote about on her new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

Amid the personal context of the album – namely Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez and her new relationship with Ethan Slater – some fans took it upon themselves to troll people she may have written about. In response, Grande posted on her Instagram story telling them to stop.

“Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music),” she wrote.

“I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”

ariana grande asks fans to listen to “eternal sunshine” more closely if they feel the need to send hate to people in her life pic.twitter.com/W8dmw5JX6w — allegra☀️ (@theegrandeheels) March 9, 2024

The popstar had previously told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that the album was inspired by multiple sources. “I think there’s such a freedom within art in general because you really can pull from anywhere,” she said [via Elle]. “You can pull from your truth, you can pull from a concept, you can pull from a film, from a story you’re telling. From a story about a relationship that a friend told you. Art is really, it can come from anywhere. Finding a home in eternal sunshine was a lovely costume to wear, I think, for this project.”

In a four-star review of ‘Eternal Sunshine’, NME wrote: ” ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is a spacey but relatable break-up album defined by its emotional maturity. “We both know I couldn’t change you – I guess you could say the same,” she sings on the title track. On the other, it’s the most sophisticated project yet from a preternaturally talented vocalist who keeps getting better. Whatever you take away from it, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ definitely isn’t an album you’ll want to wipe from memory.”

Grande previously said she “would love” to hit the road again in support of the album but added that plans are “TBD”.