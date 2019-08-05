Watch Ariana Grande perform new song ‘Boyfriend’ live for the first time at Lollapalooza

Her latest single with Social House

Ariana Grande performed her latest single, ‘Boyfriend’, live for the first time during her headlining show at Lollapalooza in Chicago Sunday night (August 4).

The track, which arrived alongside a music video last Friday (August 2), is a joint track with pop duo Social House. The pair appeared on stage alongside Grande for the performance yesterday and were introduced as the pop star’s “two favourite people in the world”. Watch fan-shot footage of their set below:

Before launching into a sultry performance of ‘Boyfriend’, Grande quipped that the song is a follow-up to her previous single, ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’. “Everybody’s like, that awkward moment when you finally get [a guy] to break up with his girlfriend and then he still doesn’t love you back,” she laughed.

The pop star took to Twitter after her Lolla set to share an emotional note of gratitude, thanking her fans for their continuous unconditional support. “damn, i really got to headline the two biggest festivals of the year. how tf did this happen. I feel so grateful & i thank u from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.

Grande previously headlined Coachella in April where she reunited NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake) on stage in a surprise performance.

She also announced her return to the small screens earlier last week as a guest star on the season two of Jim Carrey’s Kidding show. She also made a brief cameo in the Showtime series’ recently released trailer.