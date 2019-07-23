Ariana Grande calls out inappropriate photographers in wake of Marcus Hyde scandal

Hyde has been accused of offering a model a free photoshoot in exchange for nude pictures

Ariana Grande has urged her followers not to work with photographers who make them feel uncomfortable in the wake of a scandal surrounding celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde.

The photographer has previously taken photos for Grande, as well as the likes of Kim Kardashian.

Hyde has this week been accused of misconduct by the LA-based model Sunnaya, who posted screenshots of an alleged conversation she had with Hyde about a photoshoot.

In the screenshots, Hyde appears to tell her it will cost $2000 for a photoshoot — but that it will be free if she sends him nude pictures.

Now, Grande has posted a message to artists and models. She doesn’t mention Hyde by name, but the message appears to be an indirect response to the furore surrounding both Hyde and the screenshots.

“Dear models/artists in LA / anywhere,” she said. “I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to.

“If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s fucked and i’m sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

“I am sorry that this was anybody’s experience and know that it doesn’t have to be,” she said, while also praising the work of photographers Alfredo Flores, Ricky Alvarez and Stefan Kohli.