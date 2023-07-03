Ariana Grande celebrates London Pride by lip-syncing to Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’

Ariana Grande has shared a video of her singing Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Padam Padam’ in celebration of London Pride.

London Pride took place over the weekend (Saturday July 1), with many of the streets in the centre of the capital closed for music and culture events, parades, concerts and more to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

That day, Grande took to her Instagram stories to post a now-expired video of her lip-syncing and dancing along to the Minogue track with the caption, “Happy London Pride! I Love Youuuuu.”

Advertisement

The 30-year-old also shouted out Minogue, writing, “@kylieminogue you’re perfect.” The message came decorated with Pride flags, noting that ‘Padam Padam’ has become a huge hit among the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Australian soap star-turned-pop juggernaut’s latest single has become Minogue’s 35th UK Top 10 hit after it peaked at Number Eight on the UK Top 40 chart. Also, many publications cite ‘Padam Padam’ as a “gay anthem” and the word “Padam” is being used as a catch-all gay communiqué.

Vice US President Kamala Harris has also been seen dancing to the track. Last week, she visited the Stonewall Inn in New York City in support of the LGBTQ community. In a video, you can see TV titan Andy Cohen play her the “Song of the Summer” and see Harris say, “I like it. I like it,” whilst bopping her head to the beat.

Grande has been known for advocating for sexual equality. She has headlined Pride events around the world and has always vocalised her support for the community. Last year, she pledged to match up to $1.5million to fight anti-trans bills in the US.

Advertisement

‘Padam Padam’ is the lead single from Minogue’s highly-anticipated 16th album, ‘Tension’, which will be out on September 22. The 55-year-old announced the record last month, describing it as “a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Last February, a new podcast called Kylie: Behind The Seams was released on all streaming platforms. Each episode explores a specific outfit worn by the Australian pop star throughout her decades-spanning career and what they mean to her fans.

Earlier that month, Grande spoke out against long-running discussions about her body. She made a TikTok saying: “We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies.”

In her own post, Bella Hadid responding, saying: “Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind.”