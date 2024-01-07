Ariana Grande confirms new song ‘yes, and?’ will drop on Friday

Ariana Grande has announced that she will be releasing a new single, ‘yes, and?’ on Friday (January 12).

The track is expected to be the lead single from her forthcoming seventh album, which she recently teased by sending notes and red lipsticks from her r.e.m. collection to fans.

Fans had began suspecting ‘yes, and?’ would be the title of the lead single of Grande’s album after she was spotted wearing a jumper with the phrase on it.

On top of that, last week, the singer shared a muted Instagram post featuring her mother Joan dancing to one of her unreleased songs. Fans deduced that Joan was singing the words “yes, and?”.

Rumours spread further when Joan reportedly liked the following tweet on X/Twitter: “ariana grande teasing her comeback single ‘yes, and?’”

Grande recently shared her reflection on 2023, admitting that while she has “never felt more pride or joy or love”, she has also felt “so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me”. The post was made following concerns over the singer’s body made by fans on TikTok.

The singer also hinted that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh had worked on the album. He has previously produced numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.

The forthcoming seventh album will follow her 2020 album ‘Positions‘, which NME rated three stars. We said the project was “a pleasant listen, but this feels strange juxtaposed with the lyrical content that flits between brazen vulnerability and all-out raunch-fest, demanding something more. As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”

In other news, Grande recently signed a new management deal after parting ways with former manager Scooter Braun in August 2023 after a ten-year working relationship.