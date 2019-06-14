Ariana Grande cries on stage while performing in Mac Miller’s hometown

She performed in Pittsburgh earlier this week.

Ariana Grande paid an emotional tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller while performing a concert in the rapper’s home town.

The singer bought her ‘Sweetener’ world tour to Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening, the city where Miller spent his formative years.

According to fans in attendance, the late star’s music was played out in the arena while they waited for Grande to take to the stage.

Fans also claimed that the singer became visibly emotional while singing about Miller, who died from a drug overdose in September 2018.

During her opening song, ‘Raindrops (An Angel Cried),’ which is believed to be about the late rapper, Grande reportedly choked up and was briefly unable to continue the song.

While the emotional response sparked shouts of support from fans, she also struggled while performing ‘Thank U, Next’. The singer apparently began to cry as she sang the lyrics: ‘Wish I could say Thank you to Malcom / Cause he was an angel.’

Posting on Twitter after the show, one fan wrote: “Ariana was crying during thank u next yesterday in Pittsburgh, the hometown of Mac Miller…Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she had an empty seat reserved for him…she’s so strong.”

Another said: “I forgot Pittsburgh was Mac Miller’s hometown and this was one of the most heart-breaking things I’ve ever seen. I don’t think anyone gets how difficult and emotional putting on this show every night is for Ariana and she does such an incredible job ugh tonight was great.”

Earlier this year, Grande paid tribute to Miller on the sixth anniversary of their duet ‘Yours Truly’.