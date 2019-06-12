An impressive gesture.

Ariana Grande has reportedly donated a huge sum of $300,000 (£235,600) to Planned Parenthood after an abortion law was passed in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the singer donated the hefty sum from the proceeds of her concert in the city, following the decision of Governor Brian Kemp to sign the “Heartbeat Law” into power in the state of Georgia.

The regulation, which has seen the likes of Disney and Netflix threatening to boycott the state, sees abortions being banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

In May, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos vowed to partner up with the American Civil Liberties Union in the legal fight against the bill.

The bill will not come into force until January next year, but Sarandos says that Netflix could boycott filming in the state if their legal challenge proves unsuccessful.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said in a statement.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we will continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Just over ten years ago, Georgia began offering tax incentives to productions that film in the state – attracting shoots for films such as The Hunger Games, Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War.