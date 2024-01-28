Ariana Grande drops alternate artwork and partial tracklist for new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande has shared a few more details for her forthcoming album ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’ is set to land on March 8 and features the previously released single ‘Yes, And?’

Grande confirmed on her Instagram story that her seventh album will have 13 songs. ‘Yes, And?’ is the album’s ninth track, while its opening song is called ‘Intro (End Of The World’. The album also has a title track, which will be track 5.

Advertisement

The announcement was accompanied by the reveal of another alternate artwork for the album, which features an image of the back of Grande’s head.

In a four-star review of the track, NME wrote: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”

Upon release, ‘Yes, And?’ shot to Number One in the US. In response to the news, Grande wrote: “I am so so so…… so emotional.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me.”

Grande now ties with Beyoncé for the eighth-most Hot 100 Number Ones among solo female artists.

Advertisement

Grande also paid tribute to her Wicked cast mates on her Instagram story as filming on the motion picture adaptation of the musical wrapped. She will play Galinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the two-part film, the first instalment of which will come to cinemas on November 27.

Responding to a post from director John Chu paying tribute to her performance and her character Galinda, Grande wrote: “I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn [Cynthia Erivo]. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu.”

She continued: “There aren’t words quite yet. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. I love you so much.”